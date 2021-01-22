Why is it called the Paris Agreement? The name has nothing to do with 'people of Paris' as GOP politicians suggest

Joel Shannon, USA TODAY

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden kept a campaign promise to rejoin the Paris climate accord, a move that prompted backlash from some conservatives and apparent confusion about the name of the agreement.

The Paris Agreement bears the name of the city where world leaders in 2015 negotiated the historic pact to combat global warming. The deal, negotiated over the course of a two-week conference, includes almost 200 nations and was signed by President Barack Obama.

Many Republicans believe the Paris accord unfairly limits American job and economic growth with little concrete return.

The United States formally dropped out of the Paris Agreement in November, fulfilling a promise President Donald Trump made years earlier. Biden's decision to rejoin the agreement predictably met with backlash from some Republicans, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert.

"By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh," Cruz tweeted on Wednesday.

On Friday, Boebert similarly tweeted, "I work for the people of Pueblo, not the people of Paris."

Biden's climate crusade:How president's plan to cut carbon emissions, create jobs could impact U.S.

The notion that the agreement was forged by or benefits French citizens was quickly fact-checked and mocked.

"The Paris Climate Agreement isn't about protecting the citizens of Paris. It's called that because it was agreed in Paris," tweeted The Hardy Report podcast, hosted by Edward Hardy, a progressive political commentator.

Scientists and world leaders say the agreement's plans for reducing the emissions of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide will prevent a dangerous increase in global temperatures. That increase is projected to raise sea levels, worsen droughts and lead to more dangerous storms worldwide.

Pittsburgh, invoked by Cruz and previously by Trump as an example of a city that would be harmed by the agreement, has itself joined the Paris agreement.

Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto tweeted Wednesday that the city had "exceeded our Paris commitments."

"We’ve met our 2030 goal of 100% renewable energy for city operations, ten years early. If we can do it in a city that is/was fueled by coal/nuclear, you can, too."

Contributing: Joey Garrison, Courtney Subramanian, John Bacon, Doyle Rice and Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why is it called the Paris Agreement? Cruz, Boebert mocked for tweets

