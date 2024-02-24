Why candidates who left race are still on ballot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Election Day is on Tuesday. Those who plan on voting will see several names on the ballot, including those who have dropped out of the race.

Why is this?

Clerk: Primary is ‘different than any other election’

According to Grand Rapids City Clerk Joel Handrop, the Michigan Secretary of State put out a list of candidates who were acknowledged in the media as being candidates for president on Nov. 13, 2023. The candidates then have a window to withdraw from the race. Once that window closes, the ballots are printed. If a candidate withdraws after the ballots are printed, they remain on the ballot.

“It would make no economical or logistical sense to reprint ballots every time a candidate dropped out of the race. Voters should do their research to know which candidates are still available,” Handrop said in an email to WOOD TV8.

Michigan Voter Information Center

On the ballot for the Democratic Party is:

Joseph R. Biden Jr. (incumbent)

Dean Phillips

Marianne Williamson (withdrew on Feb. 7)

On the ballot for the Republican Party is:

Ryan L. Binkley

Chris Christie (withdrew on Jan. 10)

Ron DeSantis (withdrew on Jan. 21)

Nikki Haley

Asa Hutchinson (withdrew on Jan. 16)

Vivek Ramaswamy (withdrew on Jan. 15)

Donald J. Trump

To view your sample ballot, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.