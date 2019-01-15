Why Canopy Growth Stock Has Soared 58% in 2019 -- After Gaining 14% Last Year

What happened

Shares of Canadian marijuana grower Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) gained 13.6% in 2018, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. That's a solid gain, considering the S&P 500 (including dividends) lost 4.4% last year.

In 2019, Canopy Growth stock has gained a whopping 58.1% through Monday, Jan. 14. While most of the cannabis stocks have started the new year off with a bang, Canopy is one of the top performers. It's leading its four largest peers -- Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, Cronos (NASDAQ: CRON), and Aphria -- whose shares are up 42%, 36.7%, 32.4%, and 23.9%, respectively. The broader market has returned 4.1% over this period.

U.S. flag with green cannabis plants on black background where red stripes and white stars usually are. More

On Jan. 1, 2019, industrial hemp became legal across the U.S., clearing the way for Canopy Growth to enter the U.S. market. Image source: Getty Images.

So what

2018: The opening of the Canadian recreational marijuana market

Canopy Growth stock blasted off late last summer due to investor anticipation of the opening of Canada's recreational marijuana market, which occurred on Oct. 17.

CGC Chart More

Data by YCharts.

As is rather typical, after the actual event occurred, Canopy stock sold off, as did shares of nearly all of the cannabis stocks, which we can attribute to profit-taking. Compounding the usual profit-taking that often occurs in such instances, the stock market in general had a bad month. In October, the S&P 500 dropped 6.8%, with shares of highly valued stocks hit particularly hard.

2019: Passage of the Farm Bill provides a path for Canopy Growth to enter the U.S. market

We can attribute at least part of Canopy stock's 2019 rise to investor enthusiasm stemming from the passage of the U.S. Farm Bill in late December. This legislation, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2019, removes industrial hemp from the federal government's list of controlled substances. It thus clears the way for farmers across the country to grow marijuana's cannabis cousin and opens up a potentially huge market for hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. CBD, which can be extracted from both marijuana and hemp, is a nonpsychoactive chemical that's been linked to various wellness and medicinal benefits.