Why can't Congress pass legislation to address the fentanyl crisis?

Why is it so tough to get the government to do its job?

Last year a bill was created to help with the fentanyl problem, the Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence Off Fentanyl Act. So far, I believe, the U.S. Senate has passed it but the House hasn’t taken it up yet, so it's far from the needed president’s signature. Like many good ideas, it gets lumped into a huge bill with so many bad or costly ideas that no one can vote on it.

A solution? In 2021, the bill H.R. 872, the One Subject at a Time Act, was introduced. Under it, a good bill could probably get introduced, passed by both Houses and signed into law in a week. It will never happen in the current state of our Congress. The two sides do come to an agreement when they need a pay raise, but not much else.

This makes me think about congressional term limits, but they have been held as unconstitutional, I guess because our option is to vote them out. But some of these long-term politicians are so entrenched in Washington with their donors, and lobbyists, and friends, that they are almost impossible to run against (especially when promising “free stuff” for their constituents).

Most Americans favor age limits for elected officials. There is a minimum age for presidents and members of Congress, but no maximum. This would require a constitutional amendment. There are no age requirements for Supreme Court justices. There should be.

I would love to see a question on the federal ballots where the public could vote and make their opinions known on these items. Currently, ballot initiatives are available only at the state level, and in only some states.

Jim Worth

North Arlington

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Fentanyl legislation languishes. Why? Congress is dysfunctional