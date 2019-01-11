Why Cantabil Retail India Limited’s (NSE:CANTABIL) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we’ll look at Cantabil Retail India Limited (NSE:CANTABIL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Cantabil Retail India:

0.10 = ₹120m ÷ (₹2.1b – ₹898m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Cantabil Retail India has an ROCE of 10%.

Is Cantabil Retail India’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Cantabil Retail India’s ROCE appears to be around the 11% average of the Luxury industry. Putting aside Cantabil Retail India’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.





Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Cantabil Retail India? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Cantabil Retail India’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Cantabil Retail India has total assets of ₹2.1b and current liabilities of ₹898m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 42% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, Cantabil Retail India’s low ROCE is unappealing.

Our Take On Cantabil Retail India’s ROCE

So researching other companies may be a better use of your time. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.