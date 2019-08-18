Why CapitaLand Limited (SGX:C31) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider

CapitaLand Limited (SGX:C31) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of C31, it is a dependable dividend-paying company with a strong track record of delivering benchmark-beating performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on CapitaLand here.

Over the past year, C31 has grown its earnings by 13%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did C31 outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Real Estate industry expansion, which generated a 4.4% earnings growth. This is an notable feat for the company.

Income investors would also be happy to know that C31 is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 3.5%. C31 has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

For CapitaLand, there are three relevant factors you should look at:

