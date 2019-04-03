Why capitalism in America now needs its defenders

Back in 2015, before Bernie Sanders began drawing big crowds and long before a Green New Deal was generating buzz among Democrats, Larry Kudlow gave a talk in which he emphasized a simple message to fellow conservatives: “You and I must fight” if the virtues of free markets are to be preserved.

“They are not going to give it to us on a silver platter,” the champion of conservative economics said at Hillsdale College in Michigan, referring to his concerns that advocates of bigger government will erode the nation’s ability to generate prosperity.

The sense that capitalism isn’t delivering on its promises in the new millennium actually goes back further. First came a widening gap between haves and have-nots. Then came the 2007 financial crisis and Great Recession, which spurred the discouraged young people staging the 2011 Occupy Wall Street protests. And it was evident in the guffaws when 2012 presidential candidate Mitt Romney asserted that “corporations are people.”

Well, here we are in 2019. The U.S. unemployment rate has plunged to 3.8 percent, wages are rising, and Americans have gotten a tax cut. Yet the questions about capitalism haven’t gone away.

A rising star among House Democrats, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, embraces the socialist label and recently called capitalism an “irredeemable” system because of the concentration of capital and the goal of maximizing profits. Some Democrats in the 2020 presidential race are making similar critiques.

Capitalism, it appears, still needs defenders, and some are rising to the task, including Mr. Kudlow, who is now the top economic adviser to President Donald Trump. Despite all the attention lately on socialism, either as a promise or a menace, the question for the U.S. is less about replacing private enterprise than about whether the system requires some new rules in an era of high concern about social fairness, inequality, and younger generations falling behind on dreams like homeownership.

Where some capitalists are asserting the need for reforms, Mr. Kudlow remains in the “fight” camp. At a Monitor Breakfast for reporters Wednesday, he offered a forceful defense of free-market traditions. He didn’t give an inch on policies aimed at addressing inequality.

“The issue of the Democratic Party tilting toward socialism is a very significant political development and one which I believe would do great damage to the economy,” he said. Instead of redistribution, he said “it’s much more important to grow the economy, to expand the economic pie. And to exercise one’s God-given talents.”

His comments reflect widely held strains of thought among conservatives and many business leaders. But there’s also a contrasting view among other defenders of capitalism: that the best way to save it is to reform it – or even that capitalism’s fullest promise can be realized only by improving the system.

And for many in the business community, capitalism’s shortcomings transcend partisan politics. For them, the concern isn’t just that the nation’s politics are roiled by populism or discouragement among low-paid workers. For many it’s also about their long-term business prospects. Social mobility has declined in the United States even as rich-poor income gaps have widened. The stock market has surged since the recession, yet by one analysis the richest 10 percent of Americans own about 84 percent of all stock. And while jobs are abundant, two-thirds of workers, according to Gallup surveys, are either disengaged or “not engaged … not cognitively and emotionally connected to their work and workplace.”

“We need to respond,” says Rajendra Sisodia, a business professor at Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “We need to celebrate [capitalism], but we also need to elevate capitalism.”

He says a movement to do just that is gaining momentum, symbolized by the rise of so-called social benefit corporations (“B Corps”) and the arrival of investors seeking social impact as well as profit. An effort he leads, called “conscious capitalism,” now has 50 chapters (in 18 countries) and is on the way to doubling that, he says.

Professor Sisodia is as much a true believer in capitalism as Mr. Kudlow is. As he sees it, the ideas of property rights and free markets enabled people to tap the potential of technological innovation, powering a shift in the human experience from poverty toward opportunity since the Industrial Revolution.