Why Capxon International Electronic Company Limited’s (HKG:469) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we are going to look at Capxon International Electronic Company Limited (HKG:469) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Capxon International Electronic:

0.15 = CN¥64m ÷ (CN¥1.4b – CN¥756m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Capxon International Electronic has an ROCE of 15%.

View our latest analysis for Capxon International Electronic

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Is Capxon International Electronic’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Capxon International Electronic’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 11% average in the Electronic industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where Capxon International Electronic sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

In our analysis, Capxon International Electronic’s ROCE appears to be 15%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 6.6%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

SEHK:469 Last Perf January 15th 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Capxon International Electronic is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Capxon International Electronic’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.