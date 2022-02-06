Why You Should Care About Align Technology's (NASDAQ:ALGN) Strong Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Align Technology is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$976m ÷ (US$5.9b - US$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Align Technology has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Medical Equipment industry average of 8.2%.

In the above chart we have measured Align Technology's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Align Technology's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Align Technology's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 24% and the business has deployed 285% more capital into its operations. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

Align Technology has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 405% return they've received over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

