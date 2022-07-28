Why You Should Care About Align Technology's (NASDAQ:ALGN) Strong Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Align Technology is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$949m ÷ (US$5.9b - US$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Align Technology has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.7% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Align Technology compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Align Technology here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

It's hard not to be impressed by Align Technology's returns on capital. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 23% and the business has deployed 273% more capital into its operations. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 23%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that Align Technology has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 56% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

