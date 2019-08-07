Why You Should Care About Ameresco, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMRC) Low Return On Capital

Today we'll evaluate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Ameresco:

0.056 = US$55m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$218m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Ameresco has an ROCE of 5.6%.

See our latest analysis for Ameresco

Is Ameresco's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In this analysis, Ameresco's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 9.5% average reported by the Construction industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Putting aside Ameresco's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

We can see that , Ameresco currently has an ROCE of 5.6% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 3.8%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. The image below shows how Ameresco's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NYSE:AMRC Past Revenue and Net Income, August 7th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Ameresco.

Do Ameresco's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Ameresco has total assets of US$1.2b and current liabilities of US$218m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 18% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.