Why You Should Care About Cosmo Films Limited’s (NSE:COSMOFILMS) Low Return On Capital

Today we’ll evaluate Cosmo Films Limited (NSE:COSMOFILMS) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Cosmo Films:

0.085 = ₹1.0b ÷ (₹19b – ₹7.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Cosmo Films has an ROCE of 8.5%.

Does Cosmo Films Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Cosmo Films’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Packaging industry average of 15%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Putting aside Cosmo Films’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Cosmo Films’s current ROCE of 8.5% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 16%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Cosmo Films is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Cosmo Films’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Cosmo Films has total liabilities of ₹7.1b and total assets of ₹19b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 38% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, Cosmo Films’s low ROCE is unappealing.