Why You Should Care About Delegat Group Limited’s (NZSE:DGL) Cash Levels

Delegat Group Limited (NZSE:DGL) shareholders, and potential investors, need to understand how much cash the business makes from its core operational activities, as well as how much is invested back into the business. After investment, what’s left over is what belongs to you, the investor. This also determines how much the stock is worth. Today we will examine DGL’s ability to generate cash flows, as well as the level of capital expenditure it is expected to incur over the next couple of years, which will result in how much money goes to you.

Is Delegat Group generating enough cash?

Delegat Group’s free cash flow (FCF) is the level of cash flow the business generates from its operational activities, after it reinvests in the company as capital expenditure. This type of expense is needed for Delegat Group to continue to grow, or at least, maintain its current operations.

I will be analysing Delegat Group’s FCF by looking at its FCF yield and its operating cash flow growth. The yield will tell us whether the stock is generating enough cash to compensate for the risk investors take on by holding a single stock, which I will compare to the market index. The growth will proxy for sustainability levels of this cash generation.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Along with a positive operating cash flow, Delegat Group also generates a positive free cash flow. However, the yield of 0.084% is not sufficient to compensate for the level of risk investors are taking on. This is because Delegat Group’s yield is well-below the market yield, in addition to serving higher risk compared to the well-diversified market index.

What’s the cash flow outlook for Delegat Group?

Can DGL improve its operating cash production in the future? Let’s take a quick look at the cash flow trend the company is expected to deliver over time. In the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 13%, ramping up from its current levels of NZ$58m to NZ$65m in three years’ time. Furthermore, breaking down growth into a year on year basis, DGL is able to increase its growth rate each year, from -10.0% in the upcoming year, to 4.9% by the end of the third year. The overall picture seems encouraging, should capital expenditure levels maintain at an appropriate level.

Next Steps:

The company’s low yield relative to the market index means you are taking on more risk holding the single-stock Delegat Group as opposed to the diversified market portfolio, and being compensated for less. Though the high operating cash flow growth in the future could change this. Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. I recommend you continue to research Delegat Group to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is DGL worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DGL is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Delegat Group's board and the CEO's back ground.

