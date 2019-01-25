Why You Should Care About Herige’s (EPA:ALHRG) Low Return On Capital

Today we are going to look at Herige (EPA:ALHRG) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Herige:

0.045 = €8.4m ÷ (€356m – €176m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Herige has an ROCE of 4.5%.

Does Herige Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Herige’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Trade Distributors industry average of 7.7%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Herige’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Herige delivered an ROCE of 4.5%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That implies the business has been improving.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Herige.

Herige’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Herige has total liabilities of €176m and total assets of €356m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 50% of its total assets. Herige has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Herige’s ROCE

With this level of liabilities and a mediocre ROCE, there are potentially better investments out there. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.