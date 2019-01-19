Why You Should Care About Heritage Foods Limited’s (NSE:HERITGFOOD) Low Return On Capital

Today we’ll look at Heritage Foods Limited (NSE:HERITGFOOD) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Heritage Foods:

0.11 = ₹972m ÷ (₹15b – ₹2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Heritage Foods has an ROCE of 11%.

Does Heritage Foods Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. It appears that Heritage Foods’s ROCE is fairly close to the Food industry average of 14%. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Heritage Foods’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Heritage Foods’s current ROCE of 11% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 28% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Heritage Foods.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Heritage Foods’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Heritage Foods has total assets of ₹15b and current liabilities of ₹2.2b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 15% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.