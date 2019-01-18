Why You Should Care About IRESS Limited’s (ASX:IRE) Cash Levels

IRESS Limited (ASX:IRE) shareholders, and potential investors, need to understand how much cash the business makes from its core operational activities, as well as how much is invested back into the business. This difference directly flows down to how much the stock is worth. Operating in the industry, IRE is currently valued at AU$2.0b. Today we will examine IRE’s ability to generate cash flows, as well as the level of capital expenditure it is expected to incur over the next couple of years, which will result in how much money goes to you.

What is free cash flow?

IRESS’s free cash flow (FCF) is the level of cash flow the business generates from its operational activities, after it reinvests in the company as capital expenditure. This type of expense is needed for IRESS to continue to grow, or at least, maintain its current operations.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of IRESS’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Along with a positive operating cash flow, IRESS also generates a positive free cash flow. However, the yield of 2.8% is not sufficient to compensate for the level of risk investors are taking on. This is because IRESS’s yield is well-below the market yield, in addition to serving higher risk compared to the well-diversified market index.

ASX:IRE Net Worth January 18th 19 More

What’s the cash flow outlook for IRESS?

Does IRE’s future look brighter in terms of its ability to generate higher operating cash flows? This can be estimated by examining the trend of the company’s operating cash flow moving forward. Over the next couple years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 31%, ramping up from its current levels of AU$92m to AU$120m in three years’ time. Furthermore, breaking down growth into a year on year basis, IRE is able to increase its growth rate each year, from 9.0% in the upcoming year, to 9.5% by the end of the third year. The overall future outlook seems buoyant if IRE can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Next Steps:

Given a low free cash flow yield, on the basis of cash, IRESS becomes a less appealing investment. This is because you would be better compensated in terms of cash yield, by investing in the market index, as well as take on lower diversification risk. However, cash is only one aspect of investing. Now you know to keep cash flows in mind, I suggest you continue to research IRESS to get a more holistic view of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is IRE worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether IRE is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on IRESS’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

