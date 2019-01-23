Why You Should Care About Kam Hing International Holdings Limited’s (HKG:2307) Low Return On Capital

Today we are going to look at Kam Hing International Holdings Limited (HKG:2307) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Kam Hing International Holdings:

0.037 = HK$103m ÷ (HK$5.2b – HK$1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Kam Hing International Holdings has an ROCE of 3.7%.

Is Kam Hing International Holdings’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Kam Hing International Holdings’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 9.4% average reported by the Luxury industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Putting aside Kam Hing International Holdings’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

As we can see, Kam Hing International Holdings currently has an ROCE of 3.7%, less than the 5.0% it reported 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Kam Hing International Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Kam Hing International Holdings’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.