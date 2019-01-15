Why You Should Care About Lagardère SCA’s (EPA:MMB) Low Return On Capital

Today we’ll look at Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Lagardère:

0.083 = €334m ÷ (€7.6b – €3.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Lagardère has an ROCE of 8.3%.

Is Lagardère’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Lagardère’s ROCE is fairly close to the Media industry average of 9.8%. Aside from the industry comparison, Lagardère’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.





Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Lagardère’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Lagardère has total assets of €7.6b and current liabilities of €3.4b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 45% of its total assets. Lagardère has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Lagardère’s ROCE

Despite this, its ROCE is still mediocre, and you may find more appealing investments elsewhere. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Lagardère. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.