Why You Should Care About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:NGS) Low Return On Capital

Today we are going to look at Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Natural Gas Services Group:

0.0029 = US$864k ÷ (US$305m - US$6.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Natural Gas Services Group has an ROCE of 0.3%.

Does Natural Gas Services Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Natural Gas Services Group's ROCE is meaningfully below the Energy Services industry average of 9.6%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Regardless of how Natural Gas Services Group stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Natural Gas Services Group's current ROCE of 0.3% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 4.9%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. The image below shows how Natural Gas Services Group's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NYSE:NGS Past Revenue and Net Income, October 28th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Given the industry it operates in, Natural Gas Services Group could be considered cyclical. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Natural Gas Services Group's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Natural Gas Services Group has total liabilities of US$6.8m and total assets of US$305m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 2.2% of its total assets. Natural Gas Services Group has a low level of current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its already low ROCE.