Why You Should Care About Nature Home Holding Company Limited’s (HKG:2083) Low Return On Capital

Today we’ll evaluate Nature Home Holding Company Limited (HKG:2083) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Nature Home Holding:

0.11 = CN¥189m ÷ (CN¥4.0b – CN¥1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Nature Home Holding has an ROCE of 11%.

Is Nature Home Holding’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Nature Home Holding’s ROCE is around the 11% average reported by the Building industry. Separate from Nature Home Holding’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Our data shows that Nature Home Holding currently has an ROCE of 11%, compared to its ROCE of 3.7% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Nature Home Holding? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Nature Home Holding’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Nature Home Holding has total liabilities of CN¥1.7b and total assets of CN¥4.0b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 41% of its total assets. Nature Home Holding has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Nature Home Holding’s ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better.