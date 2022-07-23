Why You Should Care About NVR's (NYSE:NVR) Strong Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at NVR (NYSE:NVR), we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for NVR, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.40 = US$1.9b ÷ (US$5.7b - US$942m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, NVR has an ROCE of 40%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 16% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NVR compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering NVR here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of NVR's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has employed 122% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 40%. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 40%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

In short, we'd argue NVR has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 73% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

NVR does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for NVR that you might be interested in.

