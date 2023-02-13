Why You Should Care About Optimax Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OPTIMAX) Strong Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Optimax Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OPTIMAX) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Optimax Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = RM25m ÷ (RM105m - RM17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Optimax Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 29%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Healthcare industry average of 13%.

Check out our latest analysis for Optimax Holdings Berhad

roce

In the above chart we have measured Optimax Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Optimax Holdings Berhad.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Optimax Holdings Berhad's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has employed 210% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 29%. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If Optimax Holdings Berhad can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

The Bottom Line

Optimax Holdings Berhad has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 32% to shareholders over the last year. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Story continues

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Optimax Holdings Berhad that you might find interesting.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here