Why You Should Care About Pet Valu Holdings' (TSE:PET) Strong Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Pet Valu Holdings (TSE:PET) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Pet Valu Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = CA$160m ÷ (CA$740m - CA$189m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Pet Valu Holdings has an ROCE of 29%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Pet Valu Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Pet Valu Holdings here for free.

So How Is Pet Valu Holdings' ROCE Trending?

In terms of Pet Valu Holdings' history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has consistently earned 29% for the last three years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 39% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 29%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

In short, we'd argue Pet Valu Holdings has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 26% to shareholders over the last year. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

