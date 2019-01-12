Why You Should Care About Petros Petropoulos AEBE’s (ATH:PETRO) Low Return On Capital

Today we’ll evaluate Petros Petropoulos AEBE (ATH:PETRO) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Petros Petropoulos AEBE:

0.069 = €2.5m ÷ (€62m – €20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Petros Petropoulos AEBE has an ROCE of 6.9%.

Check out our latest analysis for Petros Petropoulos AEBE

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Does Petros Petropoulos AEBE Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Petros Petropoulos AEBE’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 11% average reported by the Machinery industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Petros Petropoulos AEBE compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~4.3% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Petros Petropoulos AEBE’s current ROCE of 6.9% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 9.3%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

ATSE:PETRO Last Perf January 12th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Petros Petropoulos AEBE is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Petros Petropoulos AEBE’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Petros Petropoulos AEBE has total liabilities of €20m and total assets of €62m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 32% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, Petros Petropoulos AEBE’s low ROCE is unappealing.