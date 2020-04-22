Why You Should Care About Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj’s (HEL:UUTEC) Low Return On Capital

Today we are going to look at Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj (HEL:UUTEC) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj:

0.063 = €880k ÷ (€18m - €3.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj has an ROCE of 6.3%.

Is Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 10% average in the Machinery industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Separate from how Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

In our analysis, Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's ROCE appears to be 6.3%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 2.9%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can see in the image below how Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

HLSE:UUTEC Past Revenue and Net Income April 22nd 2020 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj.

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj has current liabilities of €3.8m and total assets of €18m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 21% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.