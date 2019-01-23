Why You Should Care About Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited’s (NSE:REPL) Low Return On Capital

Today we’ll look at Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited (NSE:REPL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Rudrabhishek Enterprises:

0.10 = ₹47m ÷ (₹534m – ₹76m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Rudrabhishek Enterprises has an ROCE of 10%.

Does Rudrabhishek Enterprises Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. It appears that Rudrabhishek Enterprises’s ROCE is fairly close to the Professional Services industry average of 10%. Regardless of how Rudrabhishek Enterprises stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Rudrabhishek Enterprises’s current ROCE of 10% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 33%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Rudrabhishek Enterprises? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Rudrabhishek Enterprises’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Rudrabhishek Enterprises has total assets of ₹534m and current liabilities of ₹76m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 14% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Rudrabhishek Enterprises’s ROCE

Rudrabhishek Enterprises has a poor ROCE, and there may be better investment prospects out there.