Why You Should Care About Shriram EPC Limited’s (NSE:SHRIRAMEPC) Low Return On Capital

Today we'll look at Shriram EPC Limited (NSE:SHRIRAMEPC) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Shriram EPC:

0.033 = ₹572m ÷ (₹30b - ₹12b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Shriram EPC has an ROCE of 3.3%.

Does Shriram EPC Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Shriram EPC's ROCE is meaningfully below the Construction industry average of 13%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Regardless of how Shriram EPC stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

We can see that , Shriram EPC currently has an ROCE of 3.3% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 1.0%. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can see in the image below how Shriram EPC's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

July 25th 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Shriram EPC has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Shriram EPC's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Shriram EPC has total liabilities of ₹12b and total assets of ₹30b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 42% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, Shriram EPC's low ROCE is unappealing.

Our Take On Shriram EPC's ROCE

This company may not be the most attractive investment prospect.