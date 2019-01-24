Why You Should Care About SnowWorld N.V.’s (AMS:SNOW) Low Return On Capital

Today we’ll evaluate SnowWorld N.V. (AMS:SNOW) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for SnowWorld:

0.096 = €4.9m ÷ (€60m – €9.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, SnowWorld has an ROCE of 9.6%.

Is SnowWorld’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see SnowWorld’s ROCE is around the 8.4% average reported by the Hospitality industry. Independently of how SnowWorld compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.





When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if SnowWorld has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do SnowWorld’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

SnowWorld has total assets of €60m and current liabilities of €9.6m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 16% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

Our Take On SnowWorld’s ROCE

Overall, SnowWorld has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. But note: SnowWorld may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

