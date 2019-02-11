Why You Should Care About Steed Oriental (Holdings) Company Limited’s (HKG:8277) Low Return On Capital

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll look at Steed Oriental (Holdings) Company Limited (HKG:8277) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Steed Oriental (Holdings):

0.01 = -HK$4.5m ÷ (HK$230m – HK$92m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Steed Oriental (Holdings) has an ROCE of 1.0%.

Does Steed Oriental (Holdings) Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In this analysis, Steed Oriental (Holdings)’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 10% average reported by the Forestry industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Regardless of how Steed Oriental (Holdings) stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

As we can see, Steed Oriental (Holdings) currently has an ROCE of 1.0%, less than the 9.5% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

SEHK:8277 Last Perf February 11th 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Steed Oriental (Holdings) has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Steed Oriental (Holdings)’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Steed Oriental (Holdings) has total liabilities of HK$92m and total assets of HK$230m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 40% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, Steed Oriental (Holdings)’s low ROCE is unappealing.