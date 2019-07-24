Why You Should Care About Steed Oriental (Holdings) Company Limited’s (HKG:8277) Low Return On Capital

Today we'll evaluate Steed Oriental (Holdings) Company Limited (HKG:8277) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Steed Oriental (Holdings):

0.022 = HK$4.8m ÷ (HK$428m - HK$206m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Steed Oriental (Holdings) has an ROCE of 2.2%.

Does Steed Oriental (Holdings) Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Steed Oriental (Holdings)'s ROCE is meaningfully below the Forestry industry average of 12%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Independently of how Steed Oriental (Holdings) compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.0% available in government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Steed Oriental (Holdings) reported an ROCE of 2.2% -- better than 3 years ago, when the company didn't make a profit. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. You can see in the image below how Steed Oriental (Holdings)'s ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:8277 Past Revenue and Net Income, July 24th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Steed Oriental (Holdings)? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Steed Oriental (Holdings)'s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Steed Oriental (Holdings) has total assets of HK$428m and current liabilities of HK$206m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 48% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, Steed Oriental (Holdings)'s low ROCE is unappealing.