Why You Should Care About Super Retail Group's (ASX:SUL) Strong Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Super Retail Group's (ASX:SUL) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Super Retail Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = AU$444m ÷ (AU$3.2b - AU$973m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Super Retail Group has an ROCE of 20%. On its own, that's a very good return and it's on par with the returns earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Super Retail Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Super Retail Group.

The Trend Of ROCE

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Super Retail Group. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 20% and the business has deployed 101% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If Super Retail Group can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

The Key Takeaway

In short, we'd argue Super Retail Group has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 134% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Super Retail Group (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

