Why You Should Care About Sutton Harbour Group plc’s (LON:SUH) Low Return On Capital

Today we are going to look at Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Sutton Harbour Group:

0.016 = UK£1.1m ÷ (UK£73m - UK£2.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Sutton Harbour Group has an ROCE of 1.6%.

See our latest analysis for Sutton Harbour Group

Does Sutton Harbour Group Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In this analysis, Sutton Harbour Group's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 6.8% average reported by the Infrastructure industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Regardless of how Sutton Harbour Group stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Sutton Harbour Group's past growth compares to other companies.

AIM:SUH Past Revenue and Net Income April 16th 2020 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Sutton Harbour Group has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Sutton Harbour Group's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Sutton Harbour Group has total assets of UK£73m and current liabilities of UK£2.1m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 2.9% of its total assets. With barely any current liabilities, there is minimal impact on Sutton Harbour Group's admittedly low ROCE.