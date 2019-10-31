Why You Should Care About Tai Kam Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8321) Low Return On Capital

Today we'll evaluate Tai Kam Holdings Limited (HKG:8321) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Tai Kam Holdings:

0.043 = HK$5.0m ÷ (HK$164m - HK$49m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2019.)

So, Tai Kam Holdings has an ROCE of 4.3%.

Does Tai Kam Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, Tai Kam Holdings's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 12% average reported by the Construction industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how Tai Kam Holdings stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Tai Kam Holdings's current ROCE of 4.3% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 60% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Tai Kam Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:8321 Past Revenue and Net Income, October 31st 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Tai Kam Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Tai Kam Holdings's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Tai Kam Holdings has total assets of HK$164m and current liabilities of HK$49m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 30% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, Tai Kam Holdings's low ROCE is unappealing.