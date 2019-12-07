Why care about the Trump impeachment? Your right to vote in free elections is at stake.

Of particular interest to me in this week’s House impeachment hearing was a moment when the chief counsel for the Republicans read aloud a quote about the dangers of a purely partisan, policy-based impeachment of a sitting president. This was from page 140 of my book with Joshua Matz, “To End a Presidency: The Power of Impeachment.” The passage continued by describing the even greater dangers posed by a purely partisan, personality-driven refusal to impeach and remove a president who has clearly committed “high crimes and misdemeanors.” But the Republican counsel left out that part.

After weeks of House impeachment hearings that resume Monday, Republican defenders of President Donald Trump have contented themselves with pointless, time-wasting calls for roll call votes; baseless complaints about the process, which was the most protective of a sitting president in the nation’s history; and deliberate distortions of what others had written or said. It all amounted to nonsense in the face of a deadly serious matter.

A president who uses the powers unique to his office to solicit what by any plausible definition is a bribe, commits one of the cardinal sins the Constitution identifies as requiring that president’s removal from office upon conviction by the Senate. No ifs, ands or buts about it. So the constitutional case is clear: Trump has done what the Constitution says any president must be removed for doing.

Facts prove Trump's personal interest

But why should ordinary citizens care that the president has tried to get something of value from a crucial ally (Ukraine) by using the official powers of his office and military funds that were approved by Congress to help that ally in its struggle with our principal global adversary (Russia)? Especially since they will have a chance to vote Trump out in less than a year?

To be clear, what Trump requested wasn’t anything to be done “for the United States.” There was no benefit to the nation, to us, in the public announcement Trump sought from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, either about the Bidens or the phony story about some secret server hidden in Ukraine containing proof of an anti-Trump conspiracy in 2016 that our intelligence agencies supposedly missed when they blamed the Russian government for intrusions in our election.

Protesters in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 26, 2019. More

It’s the telltale personal nature of the benefit Trump demanded — technically, “requested” — that makes his conduct a bribe by any definition and an abuse of office in the sense of greatest concern to the framers. Any pretense that Trump was simply seeking to get Ukraine to clean up its act and fight corruption is blown out of the water by the proven facts:

►The Pentagon had certified Ukraine as having done all it needed to do in order to qualify for the $391 million in aid Congress had appropriated.

►Trump said nothing about fighting Ukrainian corruption in any of his conversations with Zelensky.

►What he sought was not actual investigation of alleged (and non-existent) corruption by the Bidens, but a televised public announcement that such an investigation was underway.

►And testimony about his overheard phone conversation with Gordon Sondland, his Ambassador to the European Union, made clear that Trump had no interest in Ukraine or its corrupt practices.

All of that establishes bribery, extortion, abuse of power, and much else that the Founders would have viewed as paradigm cases for impeachment and removal, and is identified as such in the text they left us to live by.

Ukraine shakedown: An election is no solution when Trump, Russia and Republicans are determined to steal it

But this remains, for some, quite abstract. In principle, we care about the Constitution. In practice, not so much. The question is why citizens ought to consider this situation with unique seriousness while so many other daily concerns — raising a family, going to college, paying for health care — feel so much more pressing. The answer is one the Democrats urging the impeachment and removal of this president have a unique obligation to provide if they — all right, I’ll say it: we — are to succeed in our goal of protecting the Constitution from a president who doesn’t give two hoots about it, much less understand a word of it.