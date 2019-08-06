Why You Should Care About Vera Bradley, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRA) Low Return On Capital

Today we are going to look at Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Vera Bradley:

0.062 = US$26m ÷ (US$464m - US$56m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2019.)

Therefore, Vera Bradley has an ROCE of 6.2%.

Is Vera Bradley's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Vera Bradley's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 12% average reported by the Luxury industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Separate from how Vera Bradley stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Vera Bradley's current ROCE of 6.2% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 19%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Vera Bradley's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NasdaqGS:VRA Past Revenue and Net Income, August 6th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Vera Bradley has total assets of US$464m and current liabilities of US$56m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 12% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.