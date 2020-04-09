Why Cargojet Inc.’s (TSE:CJT) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Today we'll evaluate Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Cargojet:

0.061 = CA$60m ÷ (CA$1.1b - CA$115m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Cargojet has an ROCE of 6.1%.

See our latest analysis for Cargojet

Does Cargojet Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Cargojet's ROCE is meaningfully below the Logistics industry average of 11%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Cargojet's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Cargojet's current ROCE of 6.1% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 12% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Cargojet's past growth compares to other companies.

TSX:CJT Past Revenue and Net Income April 9th 2020 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Cargojet.

Do Cargojet's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Cargojet has total assets of CA$1.1b and current liabilities of CA$115m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 10% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.