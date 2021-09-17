Here’s Why Carillon Tower Advisers Sold its Peloton (PTON) Stake

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Mid-cap stocks extended their recent run of success in the second quarter, advancing for the fifth consecutive quarter following the sharp selloff induced by the early stages of the pandemic. Among the two style indexes, the Russell Midcap® Growth Index (up 11.07%) staged a strong comeback against its Russell Midcap® Value Index (up 5.66%) counterpart, after lagging rather significantly in the first quarter. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Carillon Tower Advisers, the fund mentioned Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) and discussed its stance on the firm. Peloton Interactive, Inc. is a New York, New York-based exercise equipment company with a $31.3 billion market capitalization. PTON delivered a -31.21% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 22.49%. The stock closed at $105.56 per share on September 15, 2021.

Here is what Carillon Tower Advisers has to say about Peloton Interactive, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Peloton Interactive operates a connected fitness platform offering live and on-demand classes allowing users to exercise at home. The firm’s shares were pressured in the quarter after Peloton announced a voluntary recall for both its legacy treadmill (Peloton Tread+) and its newly-launched base model treadmill (Peloton Tread). The issue surrounding the latter is somewhat troubling, as it appears it may be the result of an engineering flaw. This new treadmill offering was expected to be a key growth driver in the second half of 2021, and this development reduces our confidence in Peloton’s product pipeline. Therefore, we sold the stock."

Based on our calculations, Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. PTON was in 67 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 64 funds in the previous quarter. Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) delivered a -4.16% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

