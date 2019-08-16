Why Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG (VTX:GAV) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG (VTX:GAV), it is a highly-regarded dividend payer that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Carlo Gavazzi Holding here.

Flawless balance sheet 6 star dividend payer

GAV is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that GAV manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Investors should not worry about GAV’s debt levels because the company has none! This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

SWX:GAV Historical Debt, August 16th 2019 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, GAV is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 4.5%, making it one of the best dividend companies in the market.

SWX:GAV Historical Dividend Yield, August 16th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Carlo Gavazzi Holding, there are three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

