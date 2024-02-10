Why cash is king at London’s best pub

Five years ago a government review into access to cash warned that Britain was “sleepwalking into a cashless society”.

Yes, the proportion of payments made using physical pounds and pence has fallen dramatically but millions of people still rely on cash.

While businesses large and small have gone card-only, some are fighting back – and thriving as a result.

Voted London’s best pub by Time Out magazine last year, Skehan’s, in Nunhead, south-east London, has kept prices low and made sure regulars keep coming back by protecting the use of cash.

While rivals have turned to underhanded methods such as charging customers American-style tips on pints or introducing “surge pricing” for drinking during “peak hours”, the independent family-owned pub has one rule: cash is king.

Despite the dominance of card payments in recent years, fuelled by the introduction of Apple Pay and Google Pay which allow customers to pay with a wave of their mobile phones, the Irish pub insists all orders under £10 are paid for with cash.

Skehan’s in south-east London has cracked down on card payments - Eddie Mulholland

For owner Bryan Fitzsimons, 39, the equation is simple. “If we transitioned completely to cashless, it would be very inconvenient for our older customers,” he said. “We have to look after the old regulars who have always come here.

“We are popular with young people but we try and stay a very traditional pub. I can’t imagine not having a bank card myself, but when you work in a pub you see people who don’t all the time, there are lots of people who still rely completely on cash.”

The other benefit Fitzsimons is able to pass down to his customers are competitive prices.

The average cost of a pint in the capital is now £5.90, with some West End venues charging as much as £9. At Skehan’s, a pint of lager starts at £4.70 for Foster’s and its well-regarded Guinness is only £5.

Fitzsimons explained: “We pay a lot of money to our card company. For every transaction we make, the card company is taking a percentage of that and it really adds up, whereas we pay no such fees with cash.

“Using cash has allowed us to keep prices lower. Guinness and Foster’s is traditionally what the older men drink so I charge a bit more for the trendy beers. A Madri for example, I might charge competitive prices for that to offset it.”

Skehan’s has around 80 regulars, Fitzsimons said, with around half of them relying on using cash to pay for their drinks.

One of these regulars is 73-year-old pensioner David. He visits the pub every day to read the papers.

Skehan’s regular David, 73, says he walked out of a pub in New Cross after they demanded he pay with card - Eddie Mulholland

Sat on a well-worn bar stool in prime position next to the wood-burning stove, he said: “I have been coming here for 21 years and I’ve always paid cash.

“I’m a pensioner. I don’t have that much money to go round so I pay the bills and whatever I’ve got left I’m able to spend. The problem with cards is you really can’t keep an eye on your spending in the same way.”

He added: “It’s getting harder and harder to spend cash. There’s a pub in New Cross which told me I had to pay by card – I walked out.

“It’s different if you are going out for a meal and it’s £30 or £40. You expect to pay by card then, but if you are only going in for a drink or pay a low amount of money, cash is preferable.”

Despite his loyalty to Skehan’s, David is so passionate about using cash he said he would have to “consider his options” if they stopped accepting cash.

For now though, there are no such plans. For this pub “the most important thing” is the mix between young and old, and Fitzsimons is acutely aware of making sure both groups feel welcome.

“If it’s all people my age it would be terrible – and if it was all 20-year-olds it would be really annoying. It’s just nice watching a match and everyone’s here together, it’s lovely to have that. I think it’s what makes Skehan’s special.”

How card companies charge businesses

Credit and debit card purchases involve numerous fees for businesses. A Merchant Service Charge (MSC) is usually charged as a percentage on each sale and is considerably higher for credit card payments.

There are also “gateway fees” to allow the cardholder’s bank to communicate with the merchant’s account, authorisation fees and PCI compliance fees which ensures customer card data is stored securely.

As a rough rule of thumb, businesses can expect to pay between 2pc and 4pc of each transaction’s value, according to TrueLayer, a payments network.

British businesses spent £1.3bn on card processing fees in 2022. Hannah Regan, a policy adviser at the British Retail Consortium, warned card companies are using their increased market power to implement higher fees.



She said: “Though alternative payment methods could provide much needed competition to the market, the dominance of card payments means it is essential that action is taken to prevent fees rising further.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.