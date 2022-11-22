This Is Why Cashbuild Limited's (JSE:CSB) CEO Compensation Looks Appropriate

CEO Werner de Jager has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Cashbuild Limited (JSE:CSB) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 28 November 2022. Here is our take on why we think the CEO compensation looks appropriate.

How Does Total Compensation For Werner de Jager Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Cashbuild Limited has a market capitalization of R4.4b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth R10m over the year to June 2022. Notably, that's a decrease of 21% over the year before. We note that the salary of R6.16m makes up a sizeable portion of the total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from R1.7b to R6.9b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was R12m. From this we gather that Werner de Jager is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Werner de Jager also holds R15m worth of Cashbuild stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary R6.2m R5.7m 60% Other R4.1m R7.3m 40% Total Compensation R10m R13m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 31% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 69% is other remuneration. Cashbuild is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Cashbuild Limited's Growth

Cashbuild Limited's earnings per share (EPS) grew 3.8% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 12%.

We would argue that the lack of revenue growth in the last year is less than ideal, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Cashbuild Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 11% over three years, Cashbuild Limited shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, we still think that any proposed increase in CEO compensation will be examined closely to make sure the compensation is appropriate and linked to performance.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We identified 2 warning signs for Cashbuild (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Important note: Cashbuild is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

