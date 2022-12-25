Why some cats just go where they want

"I didn't do it..." Henry is not supposed to go inside a hospital - but he does

From taking up residence in supermarkets to making a hospital their second home, some cats will go pretty much where they want.

Some just crave company and attention, says cat biologist and behaviourist Roger Tabor, but "most cats don't do this" and "these are the oddballs".

Is it possible to "police" a cat in such situations?

The supermarket cats

Garfield has had books written about his adventures and once even held a book "signing" event

Ginger cat Garfield and black cat Lupin found fame at Sainsbury's in Ely, Cambridgeshire, and Aldi in Haverhill, Suffolk.

Garfield - "Mr Sainsbury's" - amassed thousands of followers on social media before his death in 2019 and Lupin's Aldi antics prompted dozens of people to photograph the cat.

Lupin grabbed the attention of many shoppers in a Suffolk market town

Garfield became something of a celebrity in Sainsbury's in Ely

Cat expert Roger Tabor, from Brightlingsea in Essex, says the reason they chose supermarkets is because "both these cats are very social animals, which doesn't happen unless they're socialised with people very early on".

"They're not only very relaxed, but seem to thrive on being where it's warm and they get attention."

Roger Tabor is a broadcaster and naturalist and an expert on cats

A bronze memorial to Garfield is planned for a park close to the Sainsbury's in Ely after well-wishers donated to a crowdfunder.

Meanwhile, Lupin's owner admits she has "walked the walk of shame" several times, retrieving her cat from the store.

Mr Tabor says cats who seek out other people "are in the great minority".

"They're not intimidated, or wary and make instant friends - but throughout history it's that wariness that generally keeps you safe."

The hospital cat

Henry loves to spend his days in his local hospital in Cambridge

Cats in a clinical setting are probably not ideal, but for more than five years fluffy ginger cat Henry has been a regular visitor to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge - with more than 5,000 followers on his Facebook page.

Although he has a comfortable home nearby, the seven-year-old has made the hospital site his second home - despite being put outside whenever he's spotted patrolling the corridors.

Bosses at Addenbrooke's continue to embrace Henry as one of their own and acknowledge the cat "does seem to have found a place in the hearts of many of our staff and patients" - but they are keen that he is not encouraged inside.

"In any hospital, the administrators will be thinking about allergies, but on the other hand there's the consideration about how popular Henry is and at times of stress, cats genuinely are stress relievers," Mr Tabor says.

"Of course, you can try to police a cat, but in an environment with revolving or open doors, it's very difficult. It's a real dilemma."

Henry was keen to share a Burger King meal, but he is definitely not allowed in the hospital's food hall

The hospital recognises Henry seems set on staying.

"We are all very fond of Henry, but his affection for us does sometimes become an issue when he comes into the food concourse," a spokesman says.

"Even though it's Christmas, please don't be tempted to treat Henry."

Speaking about Henry, Lupin and Garfield, Mr Tabor says: "Most cats don't do these things. These are the oddballs of the cat world."

Why choose busy supermarkets or hospitals?

"They're going to get the attention they thrive on," he says.

"The positive reinforcement they gain from meeting people outweighs the negatives of being constantly put back outside."

The cat burglar

Theo is a pilfering puss who breaks into people's homes in Suffolk

Theo is a 13-year-old Siamese cross who has been terrorising parts of Ipswich with his thieving ways and embarrassing his owners for years.

He is a cat burglar - a kleptomaniac kitty who apparently cannot be reformed.

Theo has been known to break into neighbours' homes through open windows or cat flaps and bring home any treasures he can find, from soft toys to cash and Christmas decorations.

"Cat burglars like Theo are rare - but they make headline news," Mr Tabor says.

"With cats like this, the normal developmental pattern in the very early weeks didn't happen and while he wants to hunt and retrieve things, he's become fixated on toys which he thinks of as prey.

"From the cat's point of view, he's not a thief, he's just behaving normally."

Owner Rachael Drouet says Theo has a history of nicking the neighbours' belongings

Evidence of Theo's kleptomania was found when the fridge was moved

Theo shows no signs of mending his criminal ways.

"At the moment he likes to visit my neighbour and steal his cats' Kevin the Carrot soft toys," Ms Drouet says.

"We've talked to Theo about his thieving, but I don't think even he knows why he does it.

"He definitely has a shifty look about him - maybe his dad came from the wrong side of the tracks and it's genetic."

Theo sports his best "shifty look" for the camera

Mr Tabor adds: "To put a positive spin on this, the owners have maybe come out of this quite well. I'm sure Theo's neighbours find it quite delightful, and it is definitely better than some of the other things cats catch and bring home."

