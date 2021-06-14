Why do cats knead with their paws?

Julia Albright, Associate Professor of Veterinary Medicine, University of Tennessee
·3 min read
<span class="caption">A behavior from kittenhood persists in many adult cats.</span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/48282656@N00/8590886161/in/photolist-e69x9V-9RMA1Q-nKHnHU-CjP1jT-Lr9BXs-VbzRwh-x4P2JC-erYcvw-4W6FRx-9jiaPu-bWB8h6-4yDf9B-9SoMQG-9tN7VM-8yMy2o-2L2B7u-dTnrpm-99oy8s-5WYTLB-2ew61jK-74uYi5-G8EpT7-6rP3P-oTaiZE-EDjadL-9TFF9-qfRiXV-25K5jtn-rYF2dt-8khcMk-21PQUFQ-25jn6Dx-6D8Fk8-t4XiyT-xENnZ-7m3Jww-CKoMh-29Q5jg-es2x-97EcT3-C4wY5K-GQnMg-bSo4n-pn4wiQ-51E9MS-5853JQ-bTjuMc-Gs7A1f-dLtpcF-agDpFP" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Byron Chin/flickr"> Byron Chin/flickr</a>, <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/4.0/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CC BY-NC-SA">CC BY-NC-SA</a></span>
A behavior from kittenhood persists in many adult cats. Byron Chin/flickr, CC BY-NC-SA

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com.

Why do cats like to pat their paws on a soft blanket? – Anonymous

Do you ever see your cat shifting his front paws back and forth just before settling down for a nap? Have you heard some cat lovers talk about their feline friends “making biscuits” or “kneading dough”?

Scientists who study cat behavior call this distinctive paw action “kneading” and believe it to be a sign of a relaxed cat. My own cats knead before taking a nap near me. While they are kneading, they purr – one of them gets so relaxed, he sometimes drools. Kneading usually occurs near a favorite person.

As a veterinarian, I think it’s important to recognize the little moments your cat is telling you she’s happy to be near you.

Kneading in kittens

If you’re ever around newborn kittens, you will see kneading pretty quickly after birth. A kitten kneads on his mother’s abdomen as a way of telling her he is hungry and ready for her milk.

At the same time, the kitten usually purrs, which is a sound created by rapid vibrations of certain throat muscles. Purring is a signal for attention.

Using these two behaviors, kittens are asking their moms, also known as queens, to remain still so they can continue suckling. Young kittens usually fall asleep while suckling.

Kittens stop drinking their mother’s milk by about two months of age. So why do cats continue to knead as adults?

Ready to relax

Kneading seems to be more common in some cats than others. If your cat doesn’t knead, it could mean he is a little stressed – or it could just be that your cat doesn’t display relaxation or affection in that manner.

But many cats do continue kneading into adulthood. It’s pretty safe to assume a cat who is kneading is feeling calm, content and ready to settle down, just like a kitten settling in to suckle and sleep.

A cat stretches out its front paws, showing its claws and individual toes.
A cat stretches out its front paws, showing its claws and individual toes.

You may already know that when your cat bunts, or butts his head and rubs his cheek, head and body against your leg or an object near you, he is putting his scent in these locations. Cats also have scent glands between their toes, prompting some people to suggest that cats are also putting a familiar, comforting scent on their sleeping area when they knead.

Don’t bother to look for these glands on your own cat. They are not easily visible.

Subtle signals

Kneading may also be a form of communication between cats and their people.

If you’ve been around dogs, you know most are quite obvious in letting humans know they want something or like someone. For thousands of years, people have purposely bred dogs to be fun companions, as well as to have useful behaviors such as herding, tracking or guarding.

Cats and people have also lived together for thousands of years – and humans have appreciated their amazing natural mousing skills. Only recently have people tried to breed cats, but mostly for their appearance, not for specific behaviors.

The result is that cats are a little more subtle than dogs in their ways of telling a person, “I like you.” Kneading is one of those clues.

Hello, curious kids! Do you have a question you’d like an expert to answer? Ask an adult to send your question to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. Please tell us your name, age and the city where you live.

And since curiosity has no age limit – adults, let us know what you’re wondering, too. We won’t be able to answer every question, but we will do our best.

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Julia Albright, University of Tennessee.

Read more:

Julia Albright receives funding from various veterinary product companies.

Recommended Stories

  • Contractor discovers kitten in wall while tearing it down, proceeds to find 15 more

    A contractor in Philadelphia was hard at work taking down a wall of an abandoned home on Sunday, June 13, when he heard a strange muffled sound coming from inside. As he started to tear down the wall carefully, a kitten fell out, according to ABC News’ Philadelphia station WPVI. In fact, over an eight-hour period he ended up removing a total of 16 cats – nine adults and seven kittens – from the wall of the home, according to the Animal care and Control Team (ACCT) in Philadelphia.

  • Central CA animal shelters team up for Super Adoption Day

    Hundreds of cats and dogs, and puppies and kittens were up for adoption on Saturday, but only 18 dogs and six cats found their forever home.

  • 1958 Cadillac Sixty-Two Sedan Is Junkyard Treasure

    Here's one you won't find in your local U-Wrench-It yard every day.

  • A Florida wildlife clinic needs volunteer fishermen to feed otters. Will you heed the call?

    While I may not know any otters personally, I consider each and every one of them my best friend. And now, three of my young, fresh North American river otter friends in Sanibel, Florida, are in need of some friendly and generous humans who can catch some freshwater fish to feed their growing little bellies. And who wouldn’t want to help?!

  • Westminster Dog Show 2021 Results: Pekingese Wasabi Takes Home Best in Show

    The Pekingese beat out a stacked final group to win the top prize. He'll celebrate with a filet mignon.

  • Recap: Larson finds Victory Lane again in 2021, cashes in big at All-Star Race

    Recap the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race, including Chase Elliott's pit crew winning $100k and Kyle Larson winning the $1 million prize.

  • The smallest Rolls-Royce EV gets needed TLC

    British luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce prides itself in its bespoke creations. One vehicle, a wee EV in particular, returned to the brand’s Goodwood Global Center of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence for some much-needed servicing. The Rolls-Royce SRH is a customized coach commissioned by the automaker in 2017. Owned by the St. Richard's Hospital in Chichester, the SRH is the smallest (and probably least expensive) EV Rolls-Royce has ever built. And while most of the brand’s bespoke commissions are u

  • ‘Ghost Gun’ Company Got a $400K Government Bailout—After Feds’ Raid

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyLast December, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) raided a Dayton, Nevada, company called Polymer80. The 10-year-old firm sells complete “Buy Build Shoot” kits, which come with all the necessary parts needed to make your own gun—except serial numbers.These so-called almost-guns are also known as “ghost guns” because they’re untraceable. Attractive to criminals for their anonymity, Polymer80 guns have been used in “hundreds of

  • Op-Ed: My front row seat to the radicalization of the Republican Party

    As a political reporter, I have seen four Republican revolutions — Ronald Reagan's, Newt Gingrich's, the Tea Party's and Donald Trump's — each of which took the party farther right.

  • Best Buy is having an epic 3-day sale just in time for Father's Day 2021

    Father's Day 2021 is just around the corner, and you can save on tons of tech for dad, including TVs, tablets and more, at the Best Buy 3-day sale—shop now.

  • Ask Scary Mommy: TikTok Has Me Questioning My Sexuality For The First Time

    Ask Scary Mommy is Scary Mommy’s advice column, where our team of “experts” answers all the questions you have about life, love, body image, friends, parenting, and anything else that’s confusing you. This week … are you attracted to people you didn’t think you’d be attracted to on your FYP on TikTok? Have your own questions? []

  • NASA is returning to Venus to learn how it became a hot poisonous wasteland – and whether the planet was ever habitable in the past

    Two new NASA missions hope to answer important questions about Venus' past. NASA/JPL/USGSNASA is finally headed back to Venus. On June 2, 2021, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced that the agency had selected two winners of its latest Discovery class spacecraft mission competition, and both are headed to the second planet from the Sun. I’m a planetary scientist and a self-confessed Venus evangelist, and here’s why I’m so excited that humanity is going back to Venus. This is the first time s

  • 'Survivor' players reveal what it's really like to compete on the show

    From the supplies not shown on-screen to how long tribal council really lasts, competitors revealed what it's really like to be on the famous series.

  • "You Gotta Be" Music Video Premieres Online Today

    13 world-class international artists from 9 countries brought together by True Colors Festival.

  • 5 Considerations When Buying a Double-Oven Range

    For some, double-oven ranges offer the best of all worlds. These freestanding and slide-in ranges typically pair a smaller top oven with a larger oven below. Use the smaller oven for weeknight su...

  • Why isn’t everyone serving Bugles with their party dips?

    If the surprisingly thorough Wikipedia page for Bugles is to be believed, this crunchy corn chip debuted in 1966 alongside a suite of other General Mills snack products: Daisies, Whistles, Wheels, Flutes, and Crowns. I guess “People love shapes!” was the overall marketing approach back then. Admittedly, I’d buy anything that this proto-Cookie Monster told me to:

  • Lions release latest ‘Inside the Den’ episode showcasing first draft behind the scenes

    The Detroit Lions release their lastest "Inside the Den" episode showcasing the sights and sounds of their first draft of the new regime.

  • 13 People Injured in Austin, Texas Mass Shooting; Shooter Still at Large

    At least 13 people were injured in a mass shooting in the popular 6th Street entertainment district in downtown Austin, Texas, police said on Saturday. The shooter escaped and is still at large, according to a statement released by the Austin Police Department. “It is unknown if there is one, or multiple suspects involved,” the statement added. “There is one suspect described as a black male, with dread locks, wearing a black shirt and a skinny build. The area will be closed for an extended amou

  • Is bar soap as gross as millennials say? Not really, and we're all covered with microbes anyway

    One thing everyone agrees on: Hand-washing helps prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Getty Images / Isabel PaviaMask-wearing has divided the country, but hand-washing – one might think – is something virtually everyone would agree on. Hand-washing, after all, is one of the most critical parts of preventing the spread of infectious disease. But many millennials have washed their hands of bar soap, so to speak. They claim it’s contaminated with germs. Instead, they use liquid soap. So what’s be

  • Biden dons aviators as queen goes on charm offensive

    President Joe Biden donned his trademark aviator sunglasses to meet Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle as she leads a royal effort to charm the new commander in chief.