Here’s why CdR Advance Capital S.p.A.’s (BIT:CDR) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we'll look at CdR Advance Capital S.p.A. (BIT:CDR) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for CdR Advance Capital:

0.051 = €2.6m ÷ (€72m - €20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, CdR Advance Capital has an ROCE of 5.1%.

Does CdR Advance Capital Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see CdR Advance Capital's ROCE is meaningfully below the Professional Services industry average of 15%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Putting aside CdR Advance Capital's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

CdR Advance Capital's current ROCE of 5.1% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 14% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. The image below shows how CdR Advance Capital's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

BIT:CDR Past Revenue and Net Income, November 13th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if CdR Advance Capital has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do CdR Advance Capital's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

CdR Advance Capital has total assets of €72m and current liabilities of €20m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 28% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.