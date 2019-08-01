Why Cegedim SA's (EPA:CGM) CEO Pay Matters To You

Jean-Claude Labrune has been the CEO of Cegedim SA (EPA:CGM) since 1994. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Jean-Claude Labrune's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Cegedim SA is worth €385m, and total annual CEO compensation is €568k. (This is based on the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €514k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from €180m to €719m, and the median CEO total compensation was €357k.

Thus we can conclude that Jean-Claude Labrune receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Cegedim SA. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Cegedim, below.

Is Cegedim SA Growing?

Over the last three years Cegedim SA has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 4.1% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 2.2%.

I'm not particularly impressed by the revenue growth, but it is good to see modest EPS growth. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Cegedim SA Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 5.1% over three years, Cegedim SA has done okay by shareholders. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Cegedim SA with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Over the last three years returns to investors have been uninspiring, and we would have liked to see stronger business growth. In conclusion we think the company should definitely focus on improving the business before awarding any large pay rises. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Cegedim.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

