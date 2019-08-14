Why Century Casinos, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CNTY) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we are going to look at Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Century Casinos:

0.039 = US$11m ÷ (US$340m - US$55m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Century Casinos has an ROCE of 3.9%.

Is Century Casinos's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Century Casinos's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 8.8% average in the Hospitality industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Putting aside Century Casinos's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

Century Casinos's current ROCE of 3.9% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 8.4%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. The image below shows how Century Casinos's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Century Casinos.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Century Casinos's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Century Casinos has total assets of US$340m and current liabilities of US$55m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 16% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.