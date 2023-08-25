Why Chandrayaan-3 landed near the moon's south pole — and why everyone else wants to get there too

Robert Lea
·8 min read
0
This view of the Moon's cratered South Pole was seen by NASA's Clementine spacecraft in 1996.
This view of the Moon's cratered South Pole was seen by NASA's Clementine spacecraft in 1996.

India's Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landed near the moon's south pole on Wednesday (Aug. 23). The Indian Space Research Organization (IRSO) mission not only made history because it saw the nation become the fourth to successfully land on the moon — after the Soviet Union, the U.S. and China — but also because it named India the first to land at the southern lunar pole.

The lander's arrival was marked on the ISRO Twitter account with words from Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface: "I reached my destination, and you too!'

But IRSO's mission, which has since deployed a robotic rover to begin exploring the lunar south pole, isn't exactly alone in its goals.

Around 2025, as part of its Artemis 3 mission, NASA plans to have humans step foot on the moon for the first time in 50 years. That journey is also set to include the first woman and person of color to make the trip. But even before that, the U.S. space agency's Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) is expected to explore the southern pole in 2024 during a 100-day-long mission.

And China, with its burgeoning space industry, isn't going to be left out of this lunar south pole action. The country's space agency plans to send the Chang'e 7 mission  there in 2026 along with a new moon rover.

So why is all this interest in the lunar south pole heating up? Well, ironically, it's primarily due to something very cool.

Related: See 1st photos of the moon's south pole by India's Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander

The lunar south pole's most precious commodity

Interest in the lunar south pole as a landing site is mainly driven by the fact that scientists know the region hosts water in the form of ice. Water is, of course, essential for life as we know it — but it also has other uses. For instance, it can act as a coolant for equipment and even provide rocket fuel. The latter could be especially useful for a staging mission to Mars launched from the moon someday.

What this means is, as space agencies start thinking about sustainability in space as well as the next era of crewed space missions, the ability to harvest water in-situ on the moon for drinking, cooling machinery, or even breaking down into hydrogen and oxygen to provide breathable air or fuel is of immense value.

Additionally, water on the moon is of pure scientific value. It can be used as a record of geological activity on the moon, such as lunar volcanoes, and even act as an asteroid strike tracker.

While water has been detected across the surface of the moon, the majority of water ice signals come from the poles.

A view of the lunar south pole obtained by the LRO.
A view of the lunar south pole obtained by the LRO.

A view of the moon's surface at the lunar south pole obtained by the LRO (Image credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/Scientific Visualization Studio)

At the lunar south pole, only elevated peaks are lit by the sun. This is because the sun is always positioned around the horizon due to the moon's tilt. More low-lying areas are permanently shrouded in shadow, and are quite literally referred to as permanently shadowed regions (PSRs).

Temperatures in PSRs can drop to as low as -418 degrees Fahrenheit (-250 degrees Celsius), which is so frigid its colder than Pluto — but this means it's also an ideal spot to maintain water ice.

Any water molecules that enter a PSR region are immediately frozen. They're also trapped because it is simply too cold for them to evaporate. This water content then falls to the surface, where it gets mixed with lunar soil. That process results in the growth of large "pockets" of water and soil at the moon's south pole.

An artist's illustration of NASA's LCROSS mission to crash two probes into the moon and kick up moon dirt on Oct. 9, 2009.
An artist's illustration of NASA's LCROSS mission to crash two probes into the moon and kick up moon dirt on Oct. 9, 2009.

An illustration shows LCROSS slamming the lunar south pole (Image credit: NASA)

Related Stories:

What's next for India's Chandrayaan-3 mission on the moon?

India's historic Chandrayaan-3 moon landing celebrated by ISS astronauts

India's Chandrayaan-3 moon rover Pragyan rolls onto the lunar surface for 1st time

ISRO was integral in first detecting such lunar water to begin with when, in 2008, its Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft carried a NASA-provided science instrument called the Moon Mineralogical Mapper (M3) to lunar orbit. This determined the existence of water ice inside craters at the moon's south pole.

The following year, in 2009, NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) purposefully slammed a dark crater at the lunar south pole with the Lunar Crater Observation and Sensing Satellite (LCROSS). This created a plume of debris that LCROSS jetted through, enabling it to detect water ice that had been hidden in darkness.

There was a small concern, however, that the molecule hydroxyl (OH) was confused to be the water molecule (H2O). This fear was allayed in 2020 when it was revealed that data from NASA's Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) telescope confirmed the first unambiguous detection of water at the lunar south pole.

Based upon SOFIA data, scientists estimated there could be as much as 12 ounces of water for every one cubic meter (just over 35 cubic feet) of lunar soil at the southern pole of the moon.

According to the Planetary Society, when considering Chandrayaan-1 and LRO data, the two lunar poles harbor over 600 million tons of water ice. That's enough to fill around 240,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

And this, experts say, is a low-end estimate.

Thus, with such an incredibly valuable resource located around the lunar south pole, it is a wonder space agencies haven't already swarmed to get some space probes there well before ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission soft-landed this week.

As it turns out, there is a very good reason for this.

Why haven't we landed at the lunar pole before?

Landing near the lunar south pole is not easy, and part of the reason for this is tied to what makes landing there so desirable in the first place. The shadowy nature of the lunar south pole that helps preserve water ice means a soft landing there is tricky.

Most lunar descent vehicles rely on cameras to guide their final approach to the lunar surface, ensuring to avoid obstacles and hazards such as boulders or craters.

Landing is risky even on well-lit regions of the moon. Just one chance encounter between a boulder big enough to tip a spacecraft and a lander would end in disaster for the mission.

Therefore, the risk increases substantially in the shadowy lunar south pole.

Such risk, in fact, is also magnified by the fact that the lunar south pole lacks large expanses of flat terrain as are found at the moon's equator, for instance. Terrain at both lunar poles is known to be heavily cratered as well as more likely to be sloped and rocky.

A sequence of image of the moon's surface taken by India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft during its descent to the lunar south pole.
A sequence of image of the moon's surface taken by India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft during its descent to the lunar south pole.

Images of the lunar south pole taken during Chandrayaan-3's risky descent. (Image credit: ISRO)

Moreover, the south pole of the moon can't even be seen from Earth.

This means scientists' knowledge of it comes entirely from spacecraft orbiting the moon like the LRO, which has collected precise information about the region and its terrain.

Any lunar craft that seeks to land at the south pole must also be able to withstand the incredibly cold temperatures found there. Further, the lack of sunlight creating those temperatures delivers another issue, too: A lunar rover that strays into one of the many PSRs at the south pole of the moon will be out of contact with the sun, meaning it can't rely on solar power to operate and must instead have a nuclear power source.

As if all of that wasn't enough, PSRs are also out of the line of sight of Earth, meaning relaying messages to and from mission control in the shadowy regions is challenging to say the least.

Future missions like will take the mapping of the terrain of the lunar south pole to a whole new level, with the VIPER mission in particular hunting for resources that could be mined and exploited by the crew of the Artemis program.

Additionally, orbiters around the moon are scoping out the orb's perilous polar regions for suitable landing zones to limit, if not eliminate altogether, the risks of setting down without threatening mission failure.

And, to paint a picture of these risks, there is at least one space-faring nation that has recently become all too aware of the turmoil that may happen at the lunar south pole.

Just days before the landing of Chandrayaan-3, Russia had planned to make its glorious return to the moon's surface after 47 years with Luna-25, which launched on Aug. 10. But on Aug. 19, Roscosmos announced via its Telegram feed that it had lost contact with the mission.

Luna-25 spacecraft had crashed into the moon's surface during landing preparations.

If it had been successful, Luna-25 would have hunted through the soil of the lunar south pole looking for water ice. “It’s hugely disappointing,” Open University planetary scientist Simeon Barber told Nature.

“It highlights that landing on the moon is not easy.”

Recommended Stories

  • India's Chandrayaan-3 makes successful landing on the moon

    Chandrayaan-3, the latest iteration of India's ambitious mission to the moon, has successfully landed on the lunar surface — making history after its predecessor failed in 2019. The landing, which took place at the targeted time of 5:34 am PT (6:04 pm IST) on Wednesday over a month after the spacecraft's launch, has made India the fourth nation globally to make a soft landing on the moon, after the former Soviet Union, the U.S. and China, and the first country to land on the lunar south pole, which remains an unexplored area that is anticipated to aid in the understanding of the moon's atmosphere and pave the way for future space exploration programs. Earlier this month, Russia attempted to take the achievement from India by launching Luna-25, which was due to make a soft landing on the south pole before India's Chandrayaan-3.

  • Watch India’s Chandrayaan-3 try to land on the Moon here at 8:34AM ET

    We’ll soon learn if India will be the first nation to nail a soft landing on the moon’s south pole. The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission, which launched on July 14th and entered lunar orbit on August 5th, will attempt to touch down on Wednesday at around 8:34 am EDT. It follows Russia’s attempt to beat India to the punch that ended badly. The ISRO’s live telecast (watch below) is scheduled to begin at 3:50 am EDT.

  • Intuitive Machines sets November launch date for lunar lander mission

    Lunar technology company Intuitive Machines may well be the first private American company to land a spacecraft on the moon. The company said Monday that it was targeting a six-day slot starting on November 15 to launch its IM-1 lunar lander mission on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Intuitive Machines is one of three companies that were awarded NASA contracts to deliver payloads to the lunar surface under the agency’s “Commercial Lunar Payload Services” program.

  • Russia heads to the Moon for the first time in 47 years

    Russia is heading back to the Moon as it tries to reassert itself as a significant world power in the wake of its war on Ukraine. A rocket carrying the Luna-25 craft will mark Russia’s first lunar mission since 1976. The expedition will attempt to land the exploration vehicle on the moon’s south pole, hoping to dig up water ice beneath the surface. You can tune in to watch the launch here.

  • I test kitchen products, and Our Place's Perfect Pot is my desert island cooking tool

    This gorgeous, versatile vessel bakes, boils, roasts and more — and it's so much lighter than your Dutch oven.

  • This week in Bidenomics: The Republican attack plan emerges

    At the first Republican presidential debate, the candidates revealed how they plan to attack the incumbent in next year's general election.

  • HelloFresh review: It's our pick for Best Overall meal kit delivery service

    We've picked the best meal delivery service for every taste and budget.

  • Is ‘War Games’ Homeworld 3’s secret weapon?

    Homeworld 3's coming out early next year, but here's a preview of its new roguelike co-op.

  • GuliKit's new Steam Deck and Switch dock looks like a SNES

    Accessory maker GuliKit has created a dock for Steam Deck, Nintendo switch ROG Ally and similar handheld devices that looks like a Super Nintendo. It should be available next month.

  • Trump Georgia case: Here are mug shots for everyone who has surrendered

    The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted by a grand jury for allegedly orchestrating a “criminal enterprise” to subvert his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

  • Fed's Powell monitoring signs US economy 'may not be cooling as expected'

    The Federal Reserve has been "attentive" to the stronger-than-expected economic data and it could bring more interest rate hikes.

  • Byju's exposed sensitive student data, including loan details

    Byju's, the edtech giant and India's most valuable startup, has fixed a server-side misconfiguration that was exposing sensitive data of its students. The Indian startup exposed some students' names, phone numbers, addresses and email IDs. The exposed data also included loan details such as payouts, links to scanned documents and transactional information related to some students.

  • Uber, squeezed by insurance, increases minimum age for new drivers in California

    Uber has raised the minimum age requirement for new rides-hailing drivers in California to 25 years old due to what it described as "baselessly higher" commercial insurance costs in the state. "California's insurance coverage requirements for rideshare are baselessly higher than nearly every other car on the road: up to thirty times that of taxis and thirty times that of personal vehicles," an Uber spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

  • YouTube demystifies the Shorts algorithm, views and answers other creator questions

    YouTube this week put out a new video meant to address creators' questions over its short-form video platform, YouTube Shorts. The questions it answered ranged from how the algorithm for Shorts differs from long-form YouTube to what counts as a view as well as those that addressed other best practices for creators who want to maximize their potential on Shorts. While YouTube didn't necessarily give away its secret sauce by publishing the algorithm details, as TikTok and Instagram have done, it did offer some high-level insights aimed at guiding creators making videos for Shorts.

  • Joby Aviation narrows down to Ohio or North Carolina for new air taxi factory

    Joby Aviation is on the verge of choosing the location for its electric aircraft factory, with the choice now between Ohio and North Carolina, according to multiple sources who spoke to TechCrunch on condition of anonymity. The California-based startup, which went public in 2021 via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, is developing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for commercial service, as well as for the U.S. Department of Defense. The Toyota-backed company also has a partnership lined up with Delta Air Lines for airline customers traveling to and from airports.

  • MOVEit, the biggest hack of the year, by the numbers

    The mass-exploitation of MOVEit Transfer software has rapidly cemented itself as the largest hack of the year so far. While the full impact of the attack will likely remain untold for months to come, there are now more than 1,000 known victims of the MOVEit breach, according to cybersecurity company Emsisoft. This milestone makes the MOVEit breach not just the largest hack of 2023 — but also one of the largest in recent history.

  • Don't tell anyone, but Nordstrom Rack has the best fall fashion deals this weekend

    Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.

  • Want to deep clean your home like a real adult? Over 50,000 Amazon shoppers swear by the BISSELL SteamShot

    The handheld steamer can clean and sanitize a variety of surfaces, including ceramic, laminate, marble and sealed hardwood.

  • The best CD rates for August 2023

    To find the best deals on CDs, shop for one that combines the best CD rates, a term that matches your savings goal, and a minimum deposit that fits your budget.

  • Fisker Ocean electric SUV gets a rugged off-road package

    Fisker recently announced the Force E Off-Road package, which will bring an OTA update with off-road driving functions, beefier tires, and underbody skid plates.