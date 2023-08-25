Why Chase Chrisley is 'thankful' for his split from fiancée Emmy Medders

Chase Chrisley says everything happens for a reason, including his split from fiancée Emmy Medders.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” star said that he’s “thankful” that the two broke off their engagement earlier this year, calling it part of God’s plan.

“Everything happens for a reason. God’s got a plan,” Chrisley told “Extra.” “And I think God heard conversations that I didn’t hear. He saw things I didn’t see and moved her on her way and I could not be more thankful.”

The 27-year-old reality star, meanwhile, has already moved on and is back on the dating scene.

“I am back dating, yeah,” he revealed. “I’ve already been on dates. I’m ready to go!”

Here's a look back at Chrisley's relationship with Medders.

2020: Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders start dating

The former couple began dating in early 2020. Ahead of their one-year anniversary in February 2021, Chrisley shared how they would be celebrating the milestone.

“We’ll probably get takeout. Neither of us is too complicated with that,” he told Us Weekly. “I think we’re both pretty romantic. It’s just about spending quality time together.

“It doesn’t really matter what we’re doing just as long as we’re doing it together,” he added.

Medders meeting Chrisley’s family, including his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, was documented in a 2021 episode of “Chrisley Knows Best.” She got along well with the Chrisley clan.

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders pose for a picture together. (Emmy Medders / Instagram)

2021: Chase Chrisley says he and Emmy Medders broke up

However, in an August 2021 interview with Life & Style, Chrisley said he was single and no longer dating Medders.

He called her an “amazing woman” and “great person” but said their needs didn’t match up at the moment.

“I think that it just came down to, we kind of looked at, like, what we wanted in life, and right now, it’s not matching up,” he said, adding, “We just thought it would be healthier and better for both of us if we went our separate ways.”

At the time, Chrisley said that he wished her “nothing but the best” and “you never know what’s going to happen in the future.”

2022: Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders get back together

Their breakup was short-lived, with the two getting back together. According to People, the pair began posting since-deleted photos of them together on their Instagram pages by April 2022.

“We did have one, like, major breakup where we didn’t talk for like — I want to say it was two months, but it was probably more like two weeks,” Medders said on the "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley" podcast in December 2022. “It felt like two months for me.”

2022: Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders announce their engagement

On Oct. 21, 2022, the then-couple revealed on their Instagram pages that they were engaged.

“I am the luckiest man in the world, being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God,” he wrote in the since-deleted caption. “You are the sunshine when it’s dark, you are the rain when it’s dry. I love you more than life itself and can’t wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!! @emmymedders.”

Medders also posted photos from the proposal, captioning her since-deleted post, “You’re everything I’ve ever dreamed of and more. I love you, Chase Madison Chrisley! My heart is yours forever.”

2023: Chase Chrisley reveals he and Emmy Medders called off their engagement

Nine months later, on July 25, Chrisley confirmed that he and Medders had broken off their engagement.

“Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “We both and agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Medders has yet to speak out about her and Chrisley’s breakup.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com