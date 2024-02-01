Why Cherryville's sewer was smoking this week

Matt Hunko and Maggie Moniot, with Parker Design Group, check the smoke test on Howell Street in Cherryville Tuesday morning, Jan. 30, 2024.

Smoke was billowing out of Cherryville sewers Tuesday near North Howell Street and Academy Street.

According to Cherryville City Manager Brian Dalton, the smoke was part of a sewer system test that has been in the works for roughly a year.

Dalton said the city received a $300,000 Asset Inventory and Assessment Grant from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

The NCDEQ’s website states that the grants were created, "to broaden the use of grant funds to encourage water and wastewater utilities to become more viable and more proactive in the management and financing of their systems.”

The city will use the funding to complete AIA testing.

Maggie Moniot and Matt Hunko, with Parker Design Group, set up for the smoke test on Wert Street in Cherryville Tuesday morning, Jan. 30, 2024.

“What it determines is, what’s getting into our sewer system that shouldn’t be, such as rain water and stuff like that,” Dalton said. “So, we’ll be able to find out, are we treating water that shouldn’t be treated, you know, should be going to the storm system.”

The smoke testing procedure is a route commonly taken by municipalities seeking to improve or maintain their wastewater systems, according to Dalton.

He said Cherryville itself has even done this kind of testing on a small scale in the past.

“We do a study on our infrastructure, you know, the water system and the wastewater system, and they tell us, ‘Hey, this is where you need to do some work on,’ or, ‘this is what you need to fix,’ and we kind of identify where our problem areas are.” Dalton said. “Obviously we’re gonna try to identify what water lines probably need to be fixed first and foremost, and then with the wastewater system the main thing is for the smoke test, we’re trying to identify, are we treating rainwater we shouldn’t be treating.”

Smoke testing sign on West Church Street near Howell Street in Cherryville Tuesday morning, Jan. 30, 2024.

In the long run, smoke testing the sewer system can reduce costs for the city.

Treating rainwater along with regular wastewater can make the entire process more expensive.

“You only want to treat what you’re supposed to treat, what you’re required to treat,” he added.

At the time of publishing, the city does not yet have full results from the tests.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Why Cherryville's sewer was smoking this week