Why Chevalier International Holdings Limited (HKG:25) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Chevalier International Holdings Limited (HKG:25) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. 25 is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Chevalier International Holdings here.

Excellent balance sheet and good value

25's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that 25 has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 40%, 25’s debt level is reasonable. This indicates a good balance between taking advantage of low cost funding through debt financing, but having enough financial flexibility and headroom to grow debt in the future. 25's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts' consensus forecast growth be correct. Compared to the rest of the industrials industry, 25 is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This bolsters the proposition that 25's price is currently discounted.

SEHK:25 Intrinsic value, August 11th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Chevalier International Holdings, I've compiled three important aspects you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 25’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 25’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has 25's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of 25? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.