Here’s why the Chick-fil-A at Central and Rock is closed — and when it might reopen

One of the busiest corners in Wichita is less busy this week because one of the busiest restaurants in Wichita is closed — but only temporarily.

The Chick-fil-A at the corner of Central and Rock Roads has been closed since Saturday, said franchisee Andrew Nelson. The restaurant, which opened as Wichita’s first free-standing Chick-fil-A in March of 2012, is undergoing a remodel, he said.

“It shouldn’t be a long remodel if all stays according to plan,” he said in an email, adding that the restaurant should reopen “sometime in December.”

Nelson said that workers are expanding the drive-through service area and adding some dedicated space to the restaurant’s front counter where people who place mobile orders can pick up their food.

The remodel also will result in a drive-through service door like the one Nelson’s new Chick-fil-A at K-96 and Greenwich has. The door allows employees to walk food out to customers waiting in their cars rather than pass it through a window.

“We’ve seen a lot of success with this vs. the traditional drive-thru window,” Nelson said.

Fans used to getting their Chick-fil-A fixes at Central and Rock can visit Wichita’s other restaurants in the meantime. They’re at 2400 N. Greenwich, 10515 W. 21st St. and 7320 W. Taft.